Police: 1 shot in Holland Twp.; suspect in custody

Authorities on the scene of a shooting in Holland Township on July 15, 2020.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was shot in a domestic dispute at an apartment near Holland.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of 136th Avenue near James Street in Holland Township. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Bennett says deputies went there after getting a 911 call from someone who was worries shots may be fired.

When deputies arrived, they heard screaming and yelling. As they were preparing to go inside the apartment, deputies could hear shots. The suspect, a 31-year-old man, then jumped off a balcony and ran away, according to Bennett.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was shot in the face. She was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment and has been able to communicate with investigators, Bennett said.

The victim and the suspect were in a relationship but are estranged, he said.

While the suspect was on the run, deputies secured the area and asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

“The perimeter worked because the deputy sighted the suspect. This was probably the best you could hope for,” Bennett said.

The suspect was arrested without incident about an hour after taking off and was treated for minor injuries. Deputies found the gun he used, Bennett said.

At the time of the shooting, three children, ages from 10 to 18 months, were inside the apartment. They were not harmed and were handed over to relatives.