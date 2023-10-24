HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a vehicle hit a deer and crashed into a building in Holland Saturday, according to police.

Georgianne Covelli, 60, of Wyoming, died of her injuries, the Holland Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. She was the front seat passenger.

Her husband, who was driving, has been released from the hospital, according to Holland DPS.

Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a crash and found a 2020 Toyota Camry that had crashed into a commercial building at 80 W 64th St. Suite 200.

They learned that the Camry was traveling west on I-196 when it hit a deer, which went through the windshield and hit both people inside the car. The Camry then went off the roadway, through a right-of-way fence and crashed into the building, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Holland DPS is still investigating the crash.