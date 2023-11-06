HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a church parking lot in Holland, police say.

Just after 8 p.m., officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street in Holland. A short time later, police say two people arrived to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

After some investigation, police say there was an “altercation” in the parking lot of Moran Park Church and two people were shot: a 33-year-old Holland woman and a 34-year-old Holland man. The woman died at the scene. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

The man was transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital and his condition is not known.

Police are looking for a suspect, who they describe as a “heavy-set Hispanic male” around 40 years old wearing all black clothing.

It is not known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com, or by contacting Silent Observer at 877.887.4536 or online at www.mosotips.com.