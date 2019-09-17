Plascore investing nearly $6M in Zeeland expansion

A photo of construction of the Plascore facility expansion in Zeeland. (Courtesy of the Lakeshore Advantage)

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Plascore, a lightweight composite product manufacturer, is investing nearly $6 million to expand its footprint in Zeeland.

The company will construct a new 80,000 square foot facility in Zeeland that will create about 35 jobs over three years, according to a news release from Lakeshore Advantage, an economic development organization that assists employers in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

Plascore develops machined aramid and aluminum products. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military applications.

Lakeshore Advantage says it worked with the company and connected them with local resources to support their expansion.

In addition, the city approved an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption, an incentive available to manufactures expanding facilities, to support Plascore’s project. The exemption will be effective over 12 years, a release noted.

A photo of the Plascore office at 615 Fairview Road in Zeeland. (Courtesy of the Lakeshore Advantage)

Plascore already has a facility on Fairview Road and currently employs 415 people.