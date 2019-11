SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the Grand River in Spring Lake when a pipe became unhooked Saturday.

The Grand Haven/Spring Lake Sewer Authority says the affected pipe was part of a bypass line set up while some construction is happening around the pump station on S. Division Street. Part of that pipe became disconnected, causing the spill.

The spill started around 5 a.m. and was capped around 7:35 a.m. Saturday.