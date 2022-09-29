PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver had to be removed from her car and taken to the hospital after a crash near the lakeshore, north of Holland.

Just before 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, a blue Subaru Crosstrek driven by a 63-year-old Holland woman was headed west on Quincy Street in Park Township. A silver Volkswagen driven by a 17-year-old from Holland was headed south on N 168th Avenue and did not stop at the stop sign, deputies said.

The two cars crashed in the intersection and the Subaru rolled over, trapping the driver inside. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Park Township Fire Department responded and had to extract the woman from her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to deputies.

The driver of the Volkswagen also had injuries that were not life-threatening but got his own medical treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is still being investigated.