Pier 1 cuts include closing 2 W. MI stores

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Pier 1 Imports stores in West Michigan are closing for good as part of company cuts nationwide.

Pier 1 announced last month that it was closing nearly half of its 942 stores amid struggles to attract shoppers and compete with online home décor sites like Wayfair.

Managers of the stores at 3909 Alpine Ave. NW in Alpine Township and 2308 N. Park Drive in Holland Township confirmed to News 8 that their stores are among the up to 450 locations closing. The exact date when the stores will shut down is unclear.

Pier 1 also plans to lay off workers at its headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s unclear how many workers will be affected.

In November, the home décor retailer named Robert Riesbeck as its CEO. Riesbeck previously served as Pier 1’s chief financial officer and has experience in corporate turnarounds. The Associated Press says Pier 1 also added two people with corporate restructuring expertise to its board last month.

Pier 1 been trying to revamp its stores and inventory to appeal more to younger customers, but the company announced a 13% drop in sales during its most recent quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

Pier 1 Imports was founded in California in 1962. The company operates stores in the U.S. and Canada.