OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A petition to recall Commissioner Lucy Ebel from her position on the Ottawa County board has been filed with the county clerk.

Ebel is one of six commissioners affiliated with the conservative group Ottawa Impact, which took over the board at the start of the year. She represents District 2, including a majority of Holland Charter Township and part of Park Township.

The petition was filed by Larry Jackson, who is listed as treasurer on the Ottawa County Democrats website. He also ran as a Democrat for the 86th Michigan House seat in 2022 and lost.

The document refers to a four-hour meeting where commissioners voted 6-5 to revise a December 2022 resolution that appointed Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

“On February 28, 2023, Commissioner Lucy Ebel voted for a motion to correct the previous Board of Commissioners’ December 13, 2022 resolution that appointed Adeline Hambley as Administrative Health Officer for Ottawa County. Commissioner Ebel voted for the motion after Ms. Hambley challenged in court the Commission’s designation of her status as interim health officer,” reads the recall petition.

At the time, the board claimed the December resolution incorrectly omitted that Hambley needed to be approved by the Board of Commissioners. It said the action was simply to make the resolution accurate.

“It’s entirely appropriate to have the record reflect the actual words of the commissioners who passed the resolution,” said Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea of District 8 in February.

Some commissioners disagreed, with Republican Jacob Bonnema saying it was “crossing the line to try to correct prior commissions.” Republican Commissioner Roger Bergman voted no and walked out after it was approved.

Hambley has since sued the conservative commissioners, saying they’re trying to fire her in violation of state law.

Jackson’s petition was filed Monday with the Ottawa County Clerk for review. In a tweet, Jackson said he filed it on behalf of “a bipartisan group of constituents from the 2nd District.”

If the clerk decides the petition is “factual and of sufficient clarity,” then sponsors can start gathering signatures for the petition, according to the Michigan Bureau of Elections.

If the petition collects enough signatures, the election official must call a special election to fill Ebel’s remaining term of office. After a recall petition is filed and voted upon, no more recalls can be filed against that person during the same term, according to the state.