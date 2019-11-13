Man thrown from vehicle in crash near GVSU

Police on the scene of a crash at the intersection of 48th Avenue and West Campus Drive in Allendale Township. (Nov. 13, 2019)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was thrown from a vehicle after a crash near Grand Valley State University.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 48th Avenue and West Campus Drive in Allendale Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old Ohio man, was heading southbound on 48th Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle. He was not injured.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 21-year-old Allendale man, was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to sheriff’s office.

The Allendale man was injured, but his condition is unknown.

Ottawa County dispatchers said one of the vehicles struck a nearby building.