Person killed in fiery crash on I-96 in Ottawa Co.

Authorities work at the scene of a deadly crash on I-96 (June 1, 2021)

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating after a person was killed in a fiery crash on I-96 early Tuesday.

It happened at 1:41 a.m. on Westbound I-96 at the Nunica rest area.

Deputies say the driver was traveling westbound when their vehicle left the road and hit several trees. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Authorities are working to identify the person.

Deputies are still investigating, but believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.