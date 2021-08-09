Person killed in fiery crash near Allendale

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was killed in a fiery crash near Allendale Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on M-231 between Lincoln Street and Lake Michigan Drive in Robinson Township, west of Allendale.

Both directions of M-231 are closed between Lincoln Street and Lake Michigan Drive as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that a person was killed in the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.