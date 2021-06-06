Person assaulted, held at knifepoint in Holland State Park

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was called about an assault where a person was held at knifepoint in Holland State Park Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they were called around 7:30 p.m. about an assault at the state park that happened between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

They said the victim was approached by a suspect who pulled a knife on them after they used the bathroom. The suspect forced the victim to get into a vehicle before being driven to an unknown location.

The victim was released after being taken to the unknown location. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The victim has since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, standing between 5 foot 10 inches and 6 feet tall. Authorities say the suspect has brown hair and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black and blue shorts with a white t-shirt. He left the area in a black four-door sedan.

This incident remains under investigation, and the sheriff’s office asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information pertaining to it, to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.