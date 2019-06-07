Ottawa County

Aero Med called to crash near Holland; 2 hurt

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:17 PM EDT

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County crash sent two women to the hospital Friday.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 136th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Olive Township, about 6 miles north of Holland.

Deputies say the silver minivan was heading west on Van Buren Street and pulled out in front of a Ford Fusion, which was traveling south on 136th Avenue.

The minivan driver, a 22-year-old woman from Holland, was critically injured in the crash. Deputies say she was unconscious but breathing when Aero Med arrived and took her to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old woman from West Olive, was taken by ambulance to Holland Hospital with injuries.

The crash shut down 136th Avenue between Bingham and Barry streets, but the area reopened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


