Perrigo expanding, hiring in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Perrigo is expanding in Holland Township – adding warehouse space and jobs to keep up with demand for its over-the-counter medicines and health products.

An undated courtesy photo shows Perrigo’s warehouse in Holland Township. (Perrigo)

The Allegan-based drug manufacturer announced the $13.6 million expansion Friday. A company spokeswoman says they’re adding 66,000 square feet to an existing warehouse at their Holland Township location at 13295 Reflections Drive, just west of US-31 near Quincy Street.

Perrigo also plans to grow its current West Michigan workforce of more than 3,000 people, however the company could not specify how many warehouse operation jobs the expansion will create.

Holland Township approved a 12-year industrial facilities tax break for Perrigo to support the expansion. Lakeshore Advantage, a local economic development organization who connected Perrigo with resources, says no state funds are being used.

Perrigo says construction began last year. The project is expected to wrap up around May.