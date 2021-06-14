Performers welcomed back to Holland streets Thursday

This still image taken from a city of Holland video shows a street performer.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Holland will again be filled with street performers Thursday.

Starting this week, the Downtown Holland Street Performer Series will be held every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through the summer. Passersby on 8th Street between College and River avenues can see musicians, dancers, magicians, artists and more.

The series was not held last year because of the pandemic.

The Ottawa County Health Department also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as the series begins Thursday. You can get your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on College Avenue off 8th Street behind Musician’s Park. Second doses will be available July 8.

The Street Performer Series, sponsored by Gentex Corporation and a grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs, wraps up Aug. 19 this year.