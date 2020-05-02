People come to Plow Day, practice social distancing

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — People at Visser Farms in Ottawa County spent the day getting a unique sight while still social distancing from one another.

The event is called Plow Day. The goal is to give people an inside look at a farmer’s job.

Horses, plows, tractors and more farm equipment lined up along Baldwin Street in Zeeland on Saturday.

The farmers there say Plow Day officially began when a local farmer got sick, so then all of their neighbors would come plow for them.

Visser Farms’ first couple Plow Days this year were canceled due to the coronavirus.

They decided to host the event as watchers remained distant from one another.

Organizers say the event provides something different and fun for people to do.

“It isn’t something you see every day,” said farmer Paul Vanderlaan. “There are fewer and fewer people that farm with horses. Of course, the Amish still do, but for us English, there are not many of us that do it anymore.”

They say they plan to host more Plow Days in the future while continuing to stay safe.