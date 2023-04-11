GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — People are advised to stay away from a lake in Jenison after about 300 yards of shoreline was affected by oil in the water.

On Monday, a concerned kayaker reported oil in the water and shoreline of a lake in the Bend Area Open Space Park near 12th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Ottawa County Parks Commission contacted several agencies including the fire department, county hazmat team, emergency management, sheriff’s office and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to inspect the area.

Responders had a difficult time getting there because of floodwater over the road. Heavy equipment from a local gravel pit, boats from the Georgetown Township Fire Department and a drone from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were used to look around the area and take photos.

Oil sheen could be seen on the water and the agencies estimate about 300 yards of lake shoreline were impacted. On Tuesday, drones showed that the oil was not actively releasing and was confined to one area near the shoreline. Deputies said the oil does not appear to be impacting other waterways or shorelines.

EGLE is working to get contractors to clean up the oil. Its Oil, Gas and Minerals Division is investigating “potential historic sources” such as nearby oil wells, deputies said, to stop future oil releases. It is unclear how much oil was released.

People are asked to stay away from the area and not get in the water until crews are able to clean up.