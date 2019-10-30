Pedestrian injured in Grand Haven crash; witnesses sought

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by vehicle in Ottawa County Tuesday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Beacon Boulevard and Robbins Road in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the driver, a 58-year-old Spring Lake woman, told authorities she was heading north on US-31 when she switched lanes to pass a vehicle in the right lane. When she did, she struck a pedestrian who stepped in front of her vehicle.

The driver had a green light and the pedestrian did not obey the crosswalk signal, according to a GHDPS news release.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she is listed as in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616.842.3460.