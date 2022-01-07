Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after he was struck by a car in Allendale Township Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 5:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Warner Street near the intersection of 64th Avenue.

Investigators said a 60-year-old man who lives in the area was chasing after his dog that had run into the roadway when he was hit by the car.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of arm, shoulder and head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.