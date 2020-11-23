Pedestrian hit by car in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A women was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Holland Township Monday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. on James Street east of Briarwood Drive.

Ottawa County deputies say a 49-year-old woman of Holland was driving west on James Street. A 31-year-old woman tried crossing the road to go south when deputies say she walked into the path of the car.

The pedestrian said she did not see the car. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured.