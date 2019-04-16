PD: Man facing murder charge in ex-girlfriend's stabbing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police say a man who is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her home has been arrested.

Police responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 500 block of W. 24th Street at 2:15 a.m., according to a release from the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Officers found a 61-year-old woman at the home with multiple stab wounds and a sliding glass door that had been broken out.

The woman, whose name was not released, died at the scene.

Several K-9 units were brought in to try to track a suspect and investigators spent hours processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Just before 10 a.m., detectives found the 61-year-old suspect at a storage facility on the city’s south side, police said. He was arrested without incident and is facing an open murder charge.

Anyone with information should contact police at 616.355.1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536, mostips.com or by texting OCMTIP to 274637.