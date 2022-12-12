JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Patmos Library, which was recently defunded by voters over LGBTQ books on its shelves, closed early on Monday due to safety concerns.

“Due to staff safety concerns, the Library will be closing early today,” Patmos Library in Jamestown Township said in a Facebook post.

It did not detail what those safety concerns were.

Patmos Library has said it will run out of funding by September of 2024. Voters, many upset about books on the library’s shelves that deal with LGBTQ issues, rejected a millage that accounts for 85% of its budget, or about $200,000.

The library made national headlines when voters first rejected the millage during the August primary election over LGBTQ books in the stacks. The library said around 90 of its 67,000 titles covers LGBTQ issues, or .13% of the library’s book offerings. When the millage renewal was put forward to voters again on Nov. 8, it failed again, 55.8% to 44.2%.

Later that month, Patmos Library announced it was set to close in 2024.