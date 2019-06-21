Passerby keeps fisherman from drowning

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a passerby helped save a fisherman who fell into a pond near Holland Thursday.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the retention pond at Waverly Shores Village near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 47-year-old fisherman suffered some sort of medical episode and fell face-down into the water.

A 57-year-old Zeeland man who was driving by saw him fall into the pond, so he pulled over. He rushed to the fisherman and held his head above water until emergency responders arrived.

The fisherman was taken to the hospital. Authorities say he is expected to be OK.