ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a boy was injured after the car he was in crashed into a school bus near Grand Haven.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Street and 128th Avenue intersection in Robinson Township, southeast of Grand Haven.

Investigators said a Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on Lincoln Street when it struck a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus that was turning left onto southbound 128th Avenue, according to a news release.

A 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the backseat of the Fusion was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the release said.

The driver of the Fusion, a 41-year-old Grand Haven man, received minor injuries and refused medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were eight students on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured, the release said.

The students were put onto another GHAPS bus and taken to school, according to OCSO.

The crash remains under investigation.