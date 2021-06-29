Passenger accused of grabbing steering wheel, causing crash on I-96

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating if a passenger grabbed onto the wheel of a car, causing it to crash and injuring four people on I-96 near Marne.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash on I-96 near 32nd Avenue in Wright Township.

Deputies say a black Nissan, driven by a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man, was in the westbound lanes when it went off the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries the sheriff’s office said are not considered life-threatening. Three female passengers, ages 23-24, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating allegations that one of the passengers grabbed onto the steering wheel.

The crash remains under investigation.