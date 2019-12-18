Park Twp. dismisses fines for homeowner, contractor

Debris from a home next to Lake Michigan in Park Township that was torn town in November 2019. (Dec. 13, 2019)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Park Township announced Wednesday the homeowner and contractor of the site where a home was torn down will not be fined.

The home was torn down in November to prevent it from falling into Lake Michigan.

Both the contractor of the project and homeowner faced fines since the site had not been cleaned up soon enough.

The township said the debris was sitting for three weeks and should have been cleaned up sooner. They also said it was their responsibility to clean up.

They contractor told News 8 last week that the area where the debris was is tight, so they were delayed while they waited for a smaller container company to pick up the debris.

Township officials said they did not want to punitive or generate income with fines, they just wanted the site cleaned up.

Since the site was cleaned, Park Township said they will dismiss the court tickets and fines for both the contractor and homeowner.