Park Township supervisors disagree with short-term rental bill

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Park Township leaders say they want a short-term rental bill that recently passed in the Michigan House to be struck down.

House Bill 4722 passed in the House last week.

If it is passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor, it would prevent local governments from banning short-term rentals like weekly rentals, Airbnb and VRBO through zoning laws.

Several lakeshore towns have come out against the bill, including Holland and Grand Haven. They say it takes away their ability to regulate short term rentals.

The Park Township board of supervisors called a special meeting Saturday afternoon. They voted unanimously to pass a resolution to express their disagreement with the bill.