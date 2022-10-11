SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of parents is upset after the Spring Lake Public Schools superintendent sent a letter home Friday that explained the district’s decision to keep a book dealing with gender and sexuality in the high school’s library.

The graphic novel “Gender Queer” explores a young adult’s journey of self-identity. Some Spring Lake parents say some of the images and content is too sexual and graphic in nature for high school-aged students.

“Parents like myself and others whom I’ve spoken to just don’t believe that sexually explicit content should be available in our school libraries,” Becki Deater, a concerned parent, said. “Our kids that are age 14 to 17 can’t go to rated-R movies by themselves, so why should they be able to view this type of content in a school setting? It’s just not appropriate for this age.”

According to Superintendent Dennis Furton, an official complaint was lodged in May. The district’s Material Review Committee looked at the book in question and found “the book served a greater interest (combating isolation, affirming a child’s reality) than restricting access or removing the book altogether.”

Furton said the review committee is comprised of school staffers, board members and parents. He said that “in 15 years (since the policy was instituted) we’ve never had a book complaint made in Spring Lake. So we never had to utilize this particular policy.”

Deater said parents’ concerns aren’t just about “Gender Queer.”

“Unfortunately, our superintendent chose to send an email last Friday focusing just on that book, but the controversy is much more than that,” she said. “There are many other sexually explicit materials available in our library to kids at the high school as young as 14 years old.”

While the review committee’s decision is final, the school board may take up the topic at its monthly meetings. Furton said he thinks the growing controversy will be discussed either during next week’s board meeting or at its November meeting.

“There’s a lot to the story, it’s about an individual who is ultimately determines they are nonbinary and asexual,” he said. “There are benefits for students who may be experiencing similar feelings or questions for them to have resources available.”

Furton’s full letter to families: