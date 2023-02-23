GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the parents of a 4-month-old baby were arrested on child abuse charges for allegedly leaving the infant in a car in freezing conditions.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said Philip James Nass III, 32, and Crystal Maria Kanouse, 30, both of Grand Haven, were charged with second-degree child abuse. Nass was also charged as a habitual offender. Bond was set at $50,000 for both.

The charges stem from a Jan. 29 incident in Grand Haven. It’s alleged that the parents were driving when they pulled on a side street and then passed out in the front seat with the baby in the backseat. The car was off while the baby was in an infant carrier without winter clothing, socks or a blanket, according to a GHDPS news release.

A passerby noticed the car and called 911. When authorities arrived, GHDPS said the baby’s feet were blue and his skin was cold to the touch.

The baby was taken to the hospital and has since recovered, the release said.

On Wednesday, Nass and Kanouse were found driving on Beechtree Street and taken into custody, according to GHDPS.

Investigators believe drugs contributed to the Jan. 29 incident.