Ottawa County

Parade of Ships in Grand Haven: 'Beautiful sight'

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 06:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 06:51 PM EDT

Parade of Ships in Grand Haven: 'Beautiful sight'

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of U.S. Coast Guard vessels adorned with colorful flags cruised into Grand Haven Monday in the annual Parade of Ships.

The parade is a fan favorite during the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. Excited spectators crowded along the channel as the boats started arriving around 1 p.m.

"It’s just a beautiful sight. It really is," one man said.

"It's crazy to see all these huge ships," one young watcher said. "It's fun to sit down and watch all these huge ships just come in…"  

The boats docked and will be open periodically through Saturday for free tours. You can find out when on the festival's website.

The festival ends Sunday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids