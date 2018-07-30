Parade of Ships in Grand Haven: 'Beautiful sight' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The annual Parade of Ships in Grand Haven. (July 30, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of U.S. Coast Guard vessels adorned with colorful flags cruised into Grand Haven Monday in the annual Parade of Ships.

The parade is a fan favorite during the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. Excited spectators crowded along the channel as the boats started arriving around 1 p.m.

"It’s just a beautiful sight. It really is," one man said.

"It's crazy to see all these huge ships," one young watcher said. "It's fun to sit down and watch all these huge ships just come in…"

The boats docked and will be open periodically through Saturday for free tours. You can find out when on the festival's website.

The festival ends Sunday.