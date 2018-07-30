Parade of Ships in Grand Haven: 'Beautiful sight'
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of U.S. Coast Guard vessels adorned with colorful flags cruised into Grand Haven Monday in the annual Parade of Ships.
The parade is a fan favorite during the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. Excited spectators crowded along the channel as the boats started arriving around 1 p.m.
"It’s just a beautiful sight. It really is," one man said.
"It's crazy to see all these huge ships," one young watcher said. "It's fun to sit down and watch all these huge ships just come in…"
The boats docked and will be open periodically through Saturday for free tours. You can find out when on the festival's website.
The festival ends Sunday.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns
- Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
- Undercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices
- Twin wildfires threatening 10,000 California homes
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.