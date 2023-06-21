HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Chorale is kicking off a unique summer concert series starting Thursday.

Sarah Vandenbrink, the community engagement chair for the Painted Piano Project Series, said the concerts are open-mic style events. Anyone is welcome to attend and share a song at the piano. Participants can also sing or play one of their own instruments.

Once the summer concerts are over, the painted piano will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Holland.

The first painted piano project summer concert is happening Thursday June 22nd from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jack. H. Miller Center in Holland.

You can find more information on the Holland Chorale website.