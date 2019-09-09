OWI charge after deadly crash near Spring Lake

Authorities block a section of 148th Avenue in Spring Lake Township as they investigate a deadly crash. (Sept. 6, 2019)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been accused of drunken driving in a crash that killed a woman near Spring Lake last week.

Daniel Beckley Jr., 28, was arraigned Monday on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on 148th Avenue near Farmwood Court in Spring Lake Township. Authorities say Beckley’s pickup truck crossed the center line and hit an SUV nearly head-on. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Jennylynn Carletto of Muskegon, was killed.

Beckley wasn’t injured in the crash.