GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Routine maintenance will be performed on the US-31 drawbridge in Grand Haven early Friday morning.

It will begin around midnight and end around 2 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.

During the two-hour maintenance period, the bridge will have several openings lasting between 10 and 15 minutes, but MDOT is recommending drivers find an alternate route.