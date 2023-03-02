GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order to stop the ouster of the Ottawa County administrative health officer as her lawsuit against county commissioners moves forward.

Adeline Hambley sued the conservative Ottawa Impact-backed commissioners who moved in their first meeting in January to fire her from her role as the county’s top health official.

Her suit, filed last month, argued that state law prohibits firing a health officer without cause to prevent the health officer from doing her duties. It says that the commissioners have not provided evidence that Hambley is not doing her job.

Earlier this week, commissioners voted narrowly to revise the record of the December resolution by which their predecessors appointed Hambley. They said they were just correcting the minutes, but commissioners who voted against it — including the board’s lone Democrat and the only Republican still on the board who wasn’t backed by Ottawa Impact — told News 8 that it seems like the others are trying to position themselves to invalidate her appointment.

The board voted in January to appoint Nathaniel Kelly as health officer. That must be approved by the state health department, which told News 8 Wednesday it had not yet received the request from the county. Kelly has been critical of coronavirus mitigation measures including social distancing and wearing masks.