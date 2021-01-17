Ottawa Sheriffs investigating business break ins

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating three separate business break ins that they believe to all be related.

Deputies were called to the Jude’s Barbershop at 4814 Lake Michigan Dr first, where customers of a nearby business noticed the break in and called police. Investigation shows this address was broken into some time overnight Saturday evening.

While investigating this break in, a deputy also discovered the Jude’s Barbershop at 7495 Cottonwood Dr was also broken into. At both locations, an undisclosed amount of cash and hair products were stolen.

The third break in happened at the Bibles for Missions Thrift Store located at 7359 Cottonwood Dr. The thrift store shares a parking lot with the barbershop from the second break in incident and is believed to be related.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office, or Silent Observer, at 1-877-88-SILENT.