Ottawa Sands: Inside Ottawa County's newest park

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A 345-acre property featuring rolling sand dunes and a pristine lake not far from Lake Michigan is set to open to the public Monday.

The Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Department is working hard to prepare the county's newest park, located just north of the Grand River in Ferrysburg.

"It came to us last year as a surprise," recalled Jason Boerger, coordinator of park maintenance and operations for the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission.

It was an offer too good to turn down. The landowners were ready to sell and they were willing to help the county through the process of claiming and naming the park.

"The sand mine that was here was Ottawa Sand, and really we just added the “s” and it made sense. It's Ottawa Sands," said Boerger.

Half of the money the county needed for the property came from the Land Conservancy of West Michigan.

The grants the county obtained required Ottawa Sands Park to open to the public within 90 days of the county taking ownership.

For the past month and a half, park employees have worked to install 90 trail markers and remove hundreds of no trespassing signs. The sand trails the county has established are mowed, marked are ready for hikers.

The park is home to a pair of bald eagles and an 80-acre inland lake. Its rolling dunes connect to other Ottawa County park properties. The park also boasts nearly a mile of Grand River frontage.

"We had always had kind of an eye on this sand mine property," said Boerger.

There are big plans for the park. Boerger says the ideas include a swimming beach, boat and paddle board rentals and possibly even a campground.

However, none of that will happen without public input.

"For right now, you can come in. You can see the lake, you can fish the lake — catch and release only and artificial bait only. But that's what it is right now. It's hiking and fishing,” said Boerger.

