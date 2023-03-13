OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa Impact PAC and one of the new conservative Ottawa County commissioners it backed in last year’s elections have split.

Jacob Bonnema told News 8 that he first notified Ottawa Impact corporate counsel on Thursday around noon that he would be leaving the PAC. Bonnema said he got an email from Ottawa Impact Friday that the PAC “would not provide any services, resources, support or in-kind contributions to his campaign committee.” As of Monday, his website, which was run by the PAC, had been made private.

Bonnema, who represents the Zeeland area and part of Holland Township, responded publicly Monday by saying he would no longer get nor take support from Ottawa Impact.

“I ran on the values of government transparency and accountability and respect for parental rights,” Bonnema said in a statement. “At the time, these same values appeared to be aligned with the Ottawa Impact PAC. Unfortunately, some of the PAC’s leaders, who now lead the County Commission, have not acted in strict accordance with some of these values.”

Bonnema was one of the new commissioners who had dissented in recent decisions linked to the battle over replacing the county’s top health officer.

The board is in the process of trying to oust Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley — a motion they added to their first meeting in January. Hambley has sued over their action. Early this month, a judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the county from firing her while her lawsuit moves forward. A hearing on that injunction was initially scheduled for Monday but has been pushed back.

On Feb. 28, commissioners voted 6-5 to revise a resolution from their predecessors in December regarding Hambley’s appointment. Ottawa Impact-endorsed Bonnema, Rebekah Curran and Kyle Terpstra voted no; as did Republican Roger Bergman, who was never backed by Ottawa Impact; and Doug Zylstra, the board’s only Democrat.

At the time, Bonnema told News 8 he voted no because he felt the resolution “crossed the line” and was “unprecedented.”

“At the end of the day when I think about what we’re doing here, I want to walk away tonight knowing that we truthfully represented the will of the prior commissioners out of respect to them,” he said during the meeting when it happened. “I don’t want to be seen as misleading the public as to what was accomplished that night. Just like I wouldn’t want the next commission to mislead anything I voted on.”

Conservative commissioners had already showed signs of division over Hambley’s ouster, with Curran and Bonnema raising questions in late January about how Nathaniel Kelly — who has criticized COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing masks and social distancing — was picked to replace her. His application came through Ottawa Impact.

Most of the people Ottawa Impact endorsed signed a contract listing several promises, including removing support for diversity and equity initiatives, and values, including opposition to government overreach. Curran confirmed to News 8 that she was involved with Ottawa Impact but left last spring and did not take campaign money from the PAC. Terpstra never signed Ottawa Impact’s contract and never took their money.

A graphic shows the members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners and their affiliations with Ottawa Impact.

One of the public policy agenda items in the PAC’s contract is “transparency,” saying the signer would “support a county resolution that instructs the county administrator and corporate legal counsel to take steps to make county information ‘public by default’ to increase transparency and accountability.”

That seemed to be a key point for Bonnema.

“As County Commissioner, I am here to do the work of the voters who elected me, and for all of the people of the county,” his Monday statement said. “The values I ran on in 2022 have not changed. I have not changed, nor will I compromise my values for the sake of expediency. I will continue to act in accordance with the values that make our county the best place to live, work and start a business. That means making every decision in full view of the voters who put me here. I am accountable to them in every decision I make as County Commissioner, even if it upsets some members of my political party.”

A release explained the Friends of Jacob Bonnema organization will be separate from Ottawa Impact but will continue to “support traditional, conservative values — free speech, free markets, no medical mandates without informed consent, low takes, pro-life, pro-family, pro-business, full support of public safety and the individual right to keep and bear arms.”

No one came to the door of commission Chair and Ottawa Impact co-founder Joe Moss’ Jenison business when New 8 went there Monday seeking comment, though there were people inside.