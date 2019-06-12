Ottawa County’s first parks director retiring

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who helped more than quadruple the number of parks in Ottawa County is retiring after more than three decades of service.
John Scholtz is the first and only parks director Ottawa County has had. He started when the parks commission was created 32 years ago.
When Scholtz took over, the county had just nine parks. That number has grown to 40 parks under his leadership.
Scholtz oversaw several major projects, including a 15-year effort to acquire land along the Grand River near Grand Valley State University to create the popular Grand Ravines Park, complete with a suspension bridge and dog park.
Scholtz also helped guide the county through purchasing the Ottawa Sands park which opened last year in Ferrysburg.