GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new proposal by the Ottawa County Board’s Planning and Policy Committee could reimburse county employees for Concealed Pistol License fees and training, a first in the state.

County policies are regularly reviewed and updated, but the security reimbursement policy submitted by County Administrator John Gibbs is an entirely new program.

The suggested motion cites the importance of self-defense and scientific evidence that shows “the increase in CPL adoption result in decreases in violent crime…”

While Gibbs did not respond to News 8’s requests for comment, he did mention upcoming county policy changes during last Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“There’s been talk about the county policies, which we’re going to be addressing next week at the planning and policy meeting. Which I very much look forward to,” he said. “We’ve been reviewing and modernizing many of those county policies. I’m excited about those changes and look forward to deliberating those and talking about why I think they are a very good idea for the county.”

The policy would reimburse CPL registration and renewal fees and training fees.

Derek Melot with the Michigan Association of Counties told News 8 that this request for policy change is the first in the state.

He said in a statement, “Based on a quick review of our records, the Michigan Association of Counties is not familiar with any other Michigan county that has adopted a program with these details or has considered one.”

Concealed Coalition, a nationwide training and certification program, found that 7.6% of Michigan’s population hold a CPL. The suggested motion notes that if that similar percentage holds for Ottawa County employees, the reimbursement policy would cost the county $2,000 annually.