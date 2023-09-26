OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which has been the subject of much debate because of how much it is allocating to the health department.

Tuesday’s commission meeting was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the county’s Fillmore Complex in West Olive. Before it started, demonstrators stood outside the building, many holding signs in support of the health department. The signs said things like, “Support public health,” “Fully fund our health department” and “Public health: Where everyone is cared for.”

Demonstrators outside the Ottawa County Fillmore Complex show their support for the health department ahead of the commission meeting at which the budget was expected to be approved. (Sept. 26, 2023)

Commissioners linked to the conservative Ottawa Impact political action committee and Administrator John Gibbs initially indicated the Ottawa County Department of Public Health would get $2.5 million from the general fund. Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley said she had asked for $6.4 million.

After Hambley publicly derided the $2.5 million limit, saying it would shutter her department, commissioners and Gibbs said the health department would get $4.3 million for the upcoming year. Hambley said that’s still not enough money, but Gibbs said it’s reasonable considering the current state of the pandemic and that the health department budget was not the only program that would affect health in the county.

Hambley has sued the Ottawa Impact commissioners for trying to oust her. That case is still pending.