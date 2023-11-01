OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Treasurer Amanda Price will retire effective Dec. 31, she announced Wednesday.

In a statement released by the county, Price said her personal priorities have changed “and it is time … to step away from a full-time role.”

“I want to thank my staff in the Treasurer’s office for their support and professionalism,” Price stateed.

She was appointed the county treasurer in January 2019 and then elected to the job in 2020. Before becoming treasurer, she served as a state representative for the western portion of Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Treasurer’s office looks after county revenue, invests County funds, administers the delinquent tax process and licenses dogs in Ottawa County.

A committee made up of the clerk, probate judge and county prosecutor will interview and choose a replacement for Price.