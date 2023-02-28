PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two lakeshore parks in Port Sheldon Township will now be taken care of by the county, which means some of the rules are changing.

Ottawa County Parks and Recreation department has been contracted to handle the custodial and rule enforcement of two lakeshore areas: Kouw Park and Windsnest Park. Although Port Sheldon Township still owns and oversees both parks, management roles will be left up to Ottawa County, who “has a proven track record and expertise in parks management,” the township said in a release.

Port Sheldon Township said the change comes after struggling with overcrowding, people breaking the rules and trespassing, among other issues.

Under the maintenance of Ottawa County, the parks’ rules will change a bit. Although there will still be no alcohol or fires allowed in the parks, people can now bring their dogs to both Kouw Park and Windsnest park from Sept. 30 to May 1. Before, dogs were prohibited at both.

Park visitors will also have the option to rent a pavilion for events at the Ottawa County website.

A motor vehicle permit will be required from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The permit will let you into all the other Ottawa County lakeshore parks — Tunnel Park, Kirk Park, Rosy Mound Natural Area, Olive Shores and North Beach Park for the season.

You can buy a $15 permit starting in April at a park pay station or the Ottawa County website. Port Sheldon residents will get a $5 discount on the passes if they’re bought online. Bridge card holders can get a free motor vehicle permit.

For more information, visit the Port Sheldon Township website. Questions can be emailed to info@portsheldontwp.org.