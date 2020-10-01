Ottawa County shifts to ‘staying safe’ order for GVSU students

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After a two-week “staying in place” order for Grand Valley State University Allendale campus students, Ottawa County health officials are instituting a follow-up “staying safe” order to keep coronavirus cases on the downtrend.

The two-week staying in place order was set to expire Thursday. It will be replaced by another 14-day period in which Allendale students should limit guests to their apartments or dorms to four, limit gatherings at all on-campus indoor common areas to four (except for classes), limit outdoor gatherings to 10, and wear masks indoors and outdoors. The order runs through Oct. 16.

GVSU administrator Greg Sanial, also the interim director of GVSU’s Virus Action Team, praised students for being responsive and compliant to the staying in place order.

“We continue to monitor our cases very carefully and we’re not seeing the clusters anymore,” he said during a Thursday afternoon virtual press conference on the loosened restrictions.

He added that students were also being forthcoming with contact tracing, which was helping to combat the virus.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said the staying in place order resulted in a steady decline of coronavirus cases among students living both on and off campus, describing it as a “marked improvement.”

“Our COVID-19 response team has worked closely with the GVSU administrative leaders in the decisions to take action based on the latest epidemiological findings,” county Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky said in a statement. “We appreciate all their hard work and recognize the challenges that GVSU students and staff had to endure. Our partnership has made a difference in helping to slow the spread of disease, keeping our communities healthy and safe, and building the trust our community has in both our organizations.”