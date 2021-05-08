Ottawa County Sheriffs looking into shots fired at Allendale apartment complex

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired incident that happened outside of an Allendale apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Deputies say Ottawa County Central Dispatch received several calls about shots being fired outside of building U at 48 West Apartments around 2:47 a.m.

After arriving on scene, deputies found no one was hurt, but were able to recover several shell casings from the parking lot.

The OCSO is continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or MOSOTIPS.com.