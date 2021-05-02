Ottawa County Sheriffs arrest suspect after pointing loaded gun out of a car

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning that lead to one person being taken to jail.

An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling an apartment complex in Allendale Sunday around 1:20 a.m. when a group of people approached them saying they heard someone shooting a gun in the local area.

After looking, the deputy found a car driving north on 48th Ave where the driver was pointing a gun outside their window.

The Deputy then stopped the car with the help of Grand Valley State University Public Safety Officers and was able to take the suspect into custody.

Deputies found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle after making the traffic stop and there were no injuries sustained during the incident.

The suspect was taken to jail on charges related to the incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.