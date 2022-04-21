OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a fake tax letter being sent to homes and businesses in Ottawa County.

The letter says that it is a “distraint warrant” from the “Tax Resolution Unit” in Ottawa County. It mentions garnishment of wages, property seizures and creation of a property lien and requests a balance to be paid in full, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ottawa County Treasurer’s Office has confirmed that they do not have a “Tax Resolution Unit” and do not send out “distraint warrants”.

If you have received this letter, the sheriff’s office advises to throw it away, do not send any money and contact Ottawa County Sheriff with any questions.

The sheriff’s office believes the same scam has been happening in other parts of the country as well. Deputies do not yet know who is sending the mailings or where they are being sent from. The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.