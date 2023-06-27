OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board is expected to vote tonight on a proposed resolution that Health Officer Adeline Hambley’s lawyer says may provide grounds for another attempt to oust her.

On Tuesday’s agenda, administration put forth a “Resolution to Protect Childhood Innocence,” which if passed would ban using resources on “activities, programs, events, content or institutions which support, normalize or encourage the sexualization of children and youth.”

The resolution cited an uptick in criminal sexual assault cases in Ottawa County, saying the sheriff’s department investigated or reviewed 1,050 CSC cases last year, 260 of which involved children.

Instead of the “normalization of sexualized behaviors,” the resolution encourages people in Ottawa County to promote “wholesome, good, and honorable content and activities” to children. It does not provide examples of either behavior.

The attorney for Hambley, who is embroiled in a lawsuit against commissioners to try to keep her job as the county’s top health officer, believes the board proposed the resolution as part of an attempt to oust her before a court decides on the matter.

The attorney filed a motion Monday with the Michigan Court of Appeals to amend its June 6 injunction order to require trial court supervision on any proceedings the board sets in motion to remove her from her position as health officer.

“(Commissioners) intend to insist that Appellee Hambley discriminate in the provision of public health services on the basis of LGBTQ+ status, under the guise of ‘protection of children,’ in a manner that would both violate Michigan and federal law, and in a manner that diverges from Appellee Hambley’s professional judgment about what actions are appropriate and necessary to promote public health in the County,” Hambley’s attorney wrote.

Hambley recently caught criticism from commissioners for running health department booths at two Pride festivals. Hambley said the department was there to offer health services. The booth provided vaccinations against mpox, formerly referred to as monkeypox, and COVID-19, as well as information on how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the board is expected to vote on a motion to censure Commissioner Jacob Bonnema and remove him from his committee assignments. Bonnema was elected with the backing of the conservative Ottawa Impact PAC, but broke with the group and its leader, Commissioner Joe Moss, over concerns about transparency.