GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Republican Party has censured Commissioner Jacob Bonnema, who broke with the conservative Ottawa Impact PAC over disagreements about transparency.

The resolution for censure says it is due “behavior unbecoming of a public servant and violating Republican values.” It cites three votes alongside the commission’s sole Republican to “delay Republican-led objectives,” says he defamed a fellow commissioner and argues he supports medical mandates.

In a statement (PDF) released Wednesday, Bonnema said he has “worked hard to listen to the people’s voice and vote honestly and consistently with the values of this thriving county.”

“I will continue to fight for common sense conservative values and principles to be the standard by which we do the business of the County,” he said.

Bonnema was elected with the backing of Ottawa Impact. In March, only two months after his first meeting with the board, he and the PAC cut ties, with Bonnema citing concerns about transparency and accountability.