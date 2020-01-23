Ottawa County receives grant to improve 68th Ave.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Road Commission received a $375,000 grant from the state to improve 68th Avenue.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the grant will help to improve the deteriorating roadway of 68th Avenue from M-45 to the Grand River.

The road is a heavily traveled commercial and industrial route in Ottawa County. It includes one of the few Grand River crossings between Grand Rapids and Lake Michigan. It also serves as an emergency route for US-31 and M-231, according to a MDOT news release.

The total cost of construction is $1,021,847, the release said.