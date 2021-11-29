Ottawa county psychologist facing charges for a second time

Booking photo from William Kooistra’s first arrest

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A psychologist in Grand Haven has been charged for a second time.

Grand Haven police say William Kooistra, 58, from Grand Haven was arraigned Monday on a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge by a mental health professional.

Police say this charge stems from an incident in May 2020.

Kooistra was sentenced earlier this year for attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and had his psychology license suspended. After the 2020 investigation, Kooistra’s medical license was also permanently suspended.

Police add that this new allegation happened before the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspension.